On my orders, today we have safely evacuated our fellow citizens from #Ethiopia

We thank the authorities for their cooperation and remain fully engaged on the matter. The life of every Zambian matters wherever they are. #Zambia #UnitedNations @_AfricanUnion pic.twitter.com/lNdBIYUXx6

— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) November 9, 2021