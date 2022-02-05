Ethiopian Prime Minister proposes the establishment of Continental African Media House

(Myviewsonnews)–Ethiopian Prime Minister has proposed the establishment of a Continental African Media House. He shared the proposal during his speech at the African Union session today.

A 2-day session of the top African Body kicked off in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa today. This is the 35th Heads of the State meeting of the African Union.

Since yesterday African leaders have been arriving in Addis Ababa. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Somali President Abdullahi Farmajo, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Macky Sall Senegalese President, and several other top African leaders are attending the summit. The current Chairperson of the African Union President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission have also been in Addis Ababa since yesterday. Senegal is due to take over AU Presidency from Congo during the ongoing session.

Ethiopian Prime Minister during his speech at the AU session proposed the establishment of a continental media house. He said that Africa should fight misinformation by establishing a continental African Media House.

He spoke on the ongoing Ethiopia-Tigray conflict saying that his government was committed to peace despite the “intransigence” of the other side. The Prime Minister claimed that his forces withdrew unilaterally and he released prisoners to promote peace. Read more

Ethiopian Prime Minister emphasized intra-Africa trade. “The best way to safeguard against global fluctuations and political changes is by increasing intra-Africa trade,” he said.

He accused some powers of trying to spread fear in Ethiopia by telling their citizens to leave Ethiopia. While Tigray forces were threatening to reach the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the US and some Western countries withdrew their non-essential diplomatic staff from Ethiopia and told their citizens not to travel to Ethiopia.

A very odd statement by PM Abiy: a Continental African Media House already exists. It’s called PANA – the Pan African Press https://t.co/vAPtPzvY26 https://t.co/7jfVtTa89x — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) February 5, 2022

