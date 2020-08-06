DANGERS of NEGOTIATION

By Beekumaa, August 5, 2020

Taken from the book (with negligible modifications)
“From Dictatorship to Democracy” – Author: Gene Sharp

DANGERS of NEGOTIATION From Dictatorship to Democracy was a pamphlet, printed and distributed by Dr Gene Sharp and based on his study, over a period of forty years, on non-violent methods of demonstration. Now in its fourth edition, it was originally handed out by the Albert Einstein Institution, and although never actively promoted, to date it has been translated into thirty-one languages. This astonishing book travelled as a photocopied pamphlet from Burma to Indonesia, Serbia and most recently Egypt, Tunisia and Syria, with dissent in China also reported. Surreptitiously handed out amongst youth uprisings the world over – how the ‘how-to’ guide came about and its role in the recent Arab uprisings is an extraordinary tale. Once read you’ll find yourself urging others to read it and indeed want to gift it.

 

“Dictatorship is a brutal system of governance. In a bid to stop perpetuated torture, intimidation, extra judicial killings, ethnic cleansing and extreme violation of human rights of all kinds, the oppressed masses may be approached for a  mediation between the dictator and the victimized masses.

Negotiating with a dictator has many dangerous traps.

These are narrated as depicted hereunder:

  • It would be naïve to believe that dictators will negotiate at any time. A dictators’ peace is often no more than the peace of the prison or the grave. Hitler often called for peace, by which he meant submission to his will.
  • Do not forget that the dictator will always have an upper hand in that the state machinery apparatus composed of the entire military, the judicial system, monetary resources, etc. are at its disposal.
  • Therefore, the oppressed masses must be very careful when they accept the idea of negotiation, because dictators may induce the oppressed to cease their political resistance while the violence of the dictators continue unabated.
  • Negotiation should only be carried out when the power of the dictator is completely destroyed, and the dictator is seeking an exit passage.
  • Whatever promises are offered by a dictator in any negotiated settlement, no one should ever forget that the dictator may promise anything to secure submission from the oppressed masses, and then violate those same agreements.
  • Therefore, resistance and no negotiation should continue until the dictatorship rule has completely crumpled. This is the most powerful means for the oppressed masses fighting for freedom.”

Qarree and Qeerroo!

“Jaarsolii arraara jetee olliif gad fiigdu iraa ofeegadhaa!”

