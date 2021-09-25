Gonder-Wag bridge | Afar forces Mekelle city | Sudan Ethiopia
Related
Related Posts
- Tigray warns Afar forces, Ethiopia, Amhara
Tigray warns Afar forces Ethiopia | Tigray | Amhara OMN : Oduu Fulb 23,2021 ODUU…
- Thousands of TDF forces enter Amhara and Afar!
Thousands of TDF forces enter Amhara and Afar! News July 20: Ethiopia | Tigray |…
- Ethiopia’s Tigray forces enter neighbouring Afar region
Ethiopia’s eight-month-old conflict expands as Tigrayan fighters cross into neighbouring Afar region. July 19 (Al…
Be the first to comment