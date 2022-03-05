Government Ignored Debilitating Drought in Oromia. Is Killing Thousands and Ruining The Livelihoods Of The Oromo People in Ethiopia.

(By Denboba Natie) Since November 2020, the Ethiopia’s government has waged conventional war on Tigray after discreetly conducting hidden full-scale war of similar nature on Oromo nation since late 2018. Simar war was waged on Sidama by colonel Abiy’s brutal regime that has killed over 247 Sidama civilians – injuring several hundreds. The regime has further arrested over 5,000 Sidama civilians between June 2018 and July 2019. Ever since the Tigray war started in late 2020 the regime has blockaded Tigray peoples’ access to food, medicine, communication, banking, electric power, and all necessities the peoples in the rest parts of the world take it for granted. Tigray is kept under total siege ever since and the situation is not showing the sign of abating.

Equally, the same war with the same objective is taking place in Oromia. To date most part of West, South and part of central Oromia, citizens are denied access to necessities since late 2018 by the regime that uses Oromo Liberation Army’s activities as an excuse. Harsh nature’s occurrence combined with barbarism of the regime to the Oromo civilians is ravaging the ignored Oromia, the regional state once regarded as the Ethiopia’s breadbasket. Today the Oromo mothers and fathers are crying for the support of the international community and mainly asking their sons and daughters to listen to their outcries instead of knowingly or inadvertently supporting the regime rejoicing with their suffering.

They also beg their sons and daughters to understand if the regime and its supporters could, they are wanting the Oromo nation to perish. The Oromo adversaries wish the Oromo nothing but colonise their land once they’ve gone.

Besides, the Ethiopia’s disowned 2019’s Nobel peace prize laureate’s regime remains busying itself with purchasing of Weapons including drones and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) to attack own citizens. It uses tens of millions of dollars to recklessly divert scarce resources to war that helps him and his supporters to remain on power in the face of national disaster that is wreaking havoc in the entire part of Ethiopia by hitting the Oromo nation the hardest.

Millions of Oromo people in the South, East, West, and Central Oromia are crying for help to no avail. Livestock are perishing at alarming rate in their millions in Borana, Guji, Bale, Arsi and other parts of Oromia and the nation is deliberately ignored by the oblivious regime who is rather engrossed on remaining in power by stirring conflicts in Oromia and Tigray mainly and in various federated states of the empire generally. Instead of addressing the pressing demands of the civilians who are unable to keep their families alive, the regime is hell bent on wasting scare resources on war.

The government that is legally and morally bound to mobilising support to alleviate the suffering of citizens of nearly 120 million most of who are gravely needing assistance to remain alive is rather diverting the available scarce resources to their dehumanisation – only giving them false promises and lip services. It rather is engaged on crimes that revolt the global community- as it commits genocide and crimes against humanity on own citizens. The Ethiopia’s regime motivated with ill-intentioned support of its external and internal advisers is obliviously letting millions in Oromia to suffer and die because of its reckless actions. Millions are subjected to harrowing conditions and their livelihood are destroyed.

Additionally, the Oromo people in Wolaga for instance are subjected to government, Amhara’s territorial expansionists and the Eritrean government masterminded, and stage manged conflicts with Oromo decimating objective. This is the case in Tigray where the war was waged to obliterate the national identity of Tegaru.

Paradoxically, the indicated heinous criminal actions perpetrated by others on Oromo nation on their own soil were erroneously narrated as the ‘Oromo’s killing of the Amhara people living in Oromia’. The fact, however, dictates otherwise as evidence show almost all assassins who are taking part in civilian assassinations in Oromia (Wolaga) are predominately recruited, trained, despatched and commanded by the indicated culprits including EZEMA criminals who are all rejoicing with the suffering of the Oromo civilians whilst using their death for propaganda consumption.

The Ethiopia’s current regime manoeuvred by the Amhara elites and the Eritrea’s despotic dictator does not give minute attention to the calamitous situations befalling the Oromo, Tegaru and various nations in Ethiopia. Instead, as we speak the regime is deploying drones to execute more Tegaru civilians in Shire town who are desperately needing food, medicine, shelter, and the other essentials. Thus, millions of Oromo civilians are subjected to ongoing state masterminded and managed war on one hand and natural disaster that is increasingly ignored on another. This must come to an end!!

Since the EPRDF’s brutal regime was forced out of the office by the Oromo Qeerroo led revolution of late 2014 to early 2018 that has eventually led to willingly relinquishing of power in early 2018, and the subsequent takeover of the throne by the unionist elements; the incumbent unitarist regime has labelled the Oromo nation as its arch enemy number two following the Tigray nation and its national and political vanguard, TPLF, enemy number one. The incumbent regime is predominantly dominated by the unionist Amhara elites that masks its true nature under the pretext of defending the unity and sovereignty of the empire is also involved in vindictive plots of the Eritrea’s despotic dictator to destroy Ethiopia.

Therefore, the Eritrea’s national forces with the Ethiopian national army and Amhara forces are vindictively engaged in the Tigray destruction project primarily and the Oromo and the rest of federalist forces in Ethiopia as a whole. Although the current war on Tigray and Oromo is globally condemned and considered as one of the bloodiest wars of the century; and indeed, unique in its nature as the leaders of the country waged war on their own subjects by forging alliance with foreign invaders; the PM and his associates are still hell-bent on Oromo and Tegaru decimation project. This the reason why the regime ignores the current debilitating drought destroying the Oromo nation and its livelihoods and the war decimating Tigray, Kemant, Agaw and Benshangul-Gumuz.

Finally, we call upon all the international community and key players to hold the Ethiopia’s regime and its allies responsible for ignoring the drought and war that are debilitating the Oromo, Tegaru and various nations in Ethiopia who are subjected to manmade and natural disasters in one way or another. The Oromo people where drought is strife are severely suffering needing the support and the attention of all humanitarians and the peoples of Ethiopia whose human value obliges them to think and act humanely. We also urge all peoples in Ethiopia and beyond to do as must as or as little as they afford to support the cause by extending their helping hands to war and drought affected Oromo nation and War ravaged and besieged Tigray where the siege is still actively hampering humanitarian assistances thus destining the entire population to an unknown eventuality.

May Humanity Reign Over Brutality!!

March 04, 2022 (By Denboba Natie)

Related