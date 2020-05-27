Ethiopia: Arbitrary Arrests and Extra-Judicial Killings of Political Dissents Continued in Ethiopia amid the Looming Danger of Covid-19 over the Country

HRLHA’s Urgent Appeal
extra-judicial killings

According to HRLHA’s Urgent Appeal, no progress to arrest of political dissents in Oromia. “Arbitrary arrest and forced disappearance of political dissents have been escalating throughout Oromia region compared to other regions of the country at this critical moment when the danger of Corona virus is highly threatening the country.”

HRLHA also revealed the details of many innocent citizens, supporters and members of the two vanguard oppositions namely Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who have been languishing in different known and unknown detention centers for several months.

“Hundreds have been mercilessly killed and even some of them were denied burial and eaten by hyena,” says the appeal.

According to the HRLHA’s argent appeal, journalists of Sagalee Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo (Voice of Oromo Youth for Freedom) among others, Adugna Kesso and Gada Bulti; as well as Oromia News Network (ONN) journalists Dasu Dula and Wako Nole were arbitrarily arrested, denied safeguards of due process of law and remain suffering behind the Bar.

It also added that top OLF leadership and senior members such as Kayyo Fufa, Yaasoo Kabada, Dandi Gabroshe, Efrem Geleta, Mo’a Abdisa, Tariku Abdisa, Bayana Ruda (Prof), Aliyi Yusuf, Abdi Ragassa, Batire File, Gada Gabisa, Blisumma Ararsa, Olika Chali etc have been languishing in known and unknown prisons for several months without charge.

This Urgent Appeal addresses recent detailed arbitrary arrests, extra judicial killings and physical assaults where each cases are substantiated by photograph and important facts of the violations.

For further detail here is the link of the PDF format of the appeal: 1-May 25, 2020- HRLHA Urgent Appeal

Previous articleThe Role of the Qeerroo in Future Oromo Politics

ETHIOPIA: POLITICALLY MOTIVATED MASS ARRESTS MAKE THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) RISK WORSE

Afaan Oromoo
ETHIOPIA: POLITICALLY MOTIVATED MASS ARRESTS MAKE THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) RISK WORSE Urgent Actions HRLHA’s Press Release For Immediate Release April 15, 2020  The Human Rights League of the Horn...
Read more

Ethiopia: Release detained journalists and opposition politicians immediately

Afaan Oromoo
Ethiopia: Release detained journalists and opposition politicians immediately 7 April 2020 (Amnesty) -- The Ethiopian authorities must immediately release two journalists from the Oromia News Network...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Human Rights

Ethiopia: Arbitrary Arrests and Extra-Judicial Killings

Ethiopia: Arbitrary Arrests and Extra-Judicial Killings of Political Dissents Continued in Ethiopia amid the Looming Danger of Covid-19 over the Country HRLHA’s Urgent Appeal According to...
View Post
English

The Role of the Qeerroo in Future Oromo Politics

The Role of the Qeerroo in Future Oromo Politics By Terje Østebø @tostebo, May 26, 2020 Addis Abeba, May 26/2020 (Addis Standard)– The Qeerroo movement emerged as...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

RSWO: Gudeeddaa fi Ajjeechaa Haadha Oromoo Ulfa

Gudeeddaa fi Ajjeechaa Haadha Oromoo Ulfa irratti Magaalaa Danbii Dolloo keessatti Raawwatame | RSWO Gudeeddaa fi Ajjeechaa Haadha Oromoo, Ulfa Garaa Qabdu irratti, Magaalaa Danbii...
View Post
English

With legal roads closed, a transitional government should take the wheel

With legal roads closed, a transitional government should take the wheel By Marew Abebe Salemot, May 26, 2020 As all options are unconstitutional, an inclusive transitional...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post