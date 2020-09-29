Ethiopian Forces Should Show Restraint at Upcoming Festival

Oromo Holiday Has Been a Flashpoint for Violence

Laetitia Bader, Director, Horn of Africa, September 29, 2020

Festival
Armed security forces watch during the Irreecha cultural festival in Bishoftu, Ethiopia on October 2, 2016. © 2016 Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Getty Images

Each year, massive crowds gather in the town of Bishoftu in Ethiopia’s Oromia region for the Oromo harvest festival of Irreecha. It’s one of the year’s most important cultural and religious events for millions of ethnic Oromos.

But this year’s festival, on October 3 and 4, occurs against the backdrop of escalating tensions and unrest in Oromia. On June 29, the assassination of popular Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa triggered violence, leaving hundreds killed, some by security forces, others by civilian perpetrators, and massive property destruction and displacement.

In response, the government detained thousands, including prominent politicians it accuses of involvement in the violence. The security force presence in many towns in Oromia has increased, and recent protests have been met with a heavy-handed response.

Irreecha has already been a political flashpoint. In 2016, following a year of anti-government protests, security forces shot tear gas and discharged firearms as crowds gathered for the festival, sparking a stampede that left possibly hundreds dead.

Since March, the Ethiopian government has limited mass gatherings to slow the spread of Covid-19. With infection rates in Ethiopia remaining high, the authorities have recently further limited participation in large assemblies, most recently with the Orthodox Christian festival of Meskel, and now for this year’s Irreecha. An Oromia regional official has warned against manipulating the festival for political purposes. Federal security officials have also stated they will not tolerate any violence.

But many Oromos view the government’s attempts to limit participation in Irreecha with fear and suspicion. One 27-year-old man from West Arsi zone, Oromia, recently said: “The officials are selecting who will go, who will not, but they are not discussing with communities. You remember 2016? I fear that this year’s Irreecha festival will also face similar incidents.”

Amid a pandemic, reasonable restrictions on public gatherings may be justified. But with tensions already high, expressions of dissent and resistance to government directives may be expected. The government should show it has learned lessons from its recent responses to demonstrations and the events of 2016 by ensuring security forces exercise restraint and allowing gatherers to celebrate safely.

Previous articleIn the Shadow of a Liberation War: Ethiopia, Kenya and the Oromo Quest
Next articleOMT Media: Ibsa ABO Baase Irratti Gaaffii fi Deebii Qondaala ABO J/ Gadaa Gabbisaa

US based MTA Board of Directors Condemn treatment of Mr. Dirribi D. Bokku, President of MTA

English Admin - 0
Statement by the US based MTA Board of Directors INC. on the inhuman beating and leaving unconscious a nearly 70-year-old Mr. Dirribi Demissie Bokku,...
Read more

Letter to President Trump on Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia

English Admin - 0
Letter to President Trump on Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia July 23, 2020 The Honorable Donald J Trump President of the United States 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Opinion: Remembering Irrechaa Massacre

Falmataa - 0
Opinion: Remembering Irrechaa Massacre By Worku Gadissa September 30, 2020 Down, Down, Down Woyanne!!! These were the chant just before the shooting started at Bishoftu’s Irrecha massacre. On...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMT Media: Ibsa ABO Baase Irratti Gaaffii fi Deebii Qondaala ABO J/ Gadaa Gabbisaa

Falmataa - 0
Fulbaana 29, 2020 OMT media Ibsa ABO baaseera Keessummaa kenyaa qondaala ABO Jaal Gadaa Gabbisaa Woli guttuu isaa kuno https://youtu.be/CoP6oA31P6o
View Post
Human Rights

Ethiopian Forces Should Show Restraint at Upcoming Festival

Admin - 0
Ethiopian Forces Should Show Restraint at Upcoming Festival Oromo Holiday Has Been a Flashpoint for Violence Laetitia Bader, Director, Horn of Africa, September 29, 2020 Each year, massive...
View Post
English

In the Shadow of a Liberation War: Ethiopia, Kenya and the Oromo Quest

Falmataa - 1
September 27, 2020 In the Shadow of a Liberation War: Ethiopia, Kenya and the Oromo Quest The Oromo Liberation Front leadership views Kenya as an important...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES

Opinion: Remembering Irrechaa Massacre

Falmataa - 0