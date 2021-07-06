Ethiopia’s Unravelling Crisis: Daily Brief

July 6, 2021

New conflict looms in Ethiopia’s Tigray province while hundreds of thousands of displaced people face famine; another search and rescue vessel detained by Italian port authorities; torture in eastern Ukraine; homophobic protests stop Pride march in Georgia; Hungarian judge forced to quit for questioning legality of country’s asylum law; Hungary’s Victor Orbán listed as “predator of press freedom”; few Afghan women optimistic about the country’s future; and justice at last for murdered Honduran environmental activist.

Insurgent forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray province seem to be mobilising for new conflict despite the government’s unilateral declaration of  a ceasefire. With its headquarters in the country’s capital Addis Ababa, the African Union should have been at the forefront of efforts to condemn and curb the mounting abuses. Its silence and inaction are troubling. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced by the conflict have little or no access to food.

