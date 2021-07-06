Ethiopia’s Unravelling Crisis: Daily Brief

Get the Daily Brief by email.

While Western governments and institutions have sounded the alarm on the unfolding human rights and humanitarian crisis in #Ethiopia 's province #Tigray , the African Union's silence and inaction have been troubling, writes @CarineNantulya @BDliveSA

Insurgent forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray province seem to be mobilising for new conflict despite the government’s unilateral declaration of a ceasefire. With its headquarters in the country’s capital Addis Ababa, the African Union should have been at the forefront of efforts to condemn and curb the mounting abuses. Its silence and inaction are troubling. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced by the conflict have little or no access to food.

“I used to be self-reliant, plenty of food & livestock. Overnight we lost it all. I had to escape with just my baby on my back,” says Saba from northwest #Tigray

.@WFP has resumed operations but urgently needs road & air access to help millions, like Saba, displaced by conflict pic.twitter.com/9yVd0s1xES

