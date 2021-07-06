Ethiopia’s Unravelling Crisis: Daily Brief
New conflict looms in Ethiopia’s Tigray province while hundreds of thousands of displaced people face famine; another search and rescue vessel detained by Italian port authorities; torture in eastern Ukraine; homophobic protests stop Pride march in Georgia; Hungarian judge forced to quit for questioning legality of country’s asylum law; Hungary’s Victor Orbán listed as “predator of press freedom”; few Afghan women optimistic about the country’s future; and justice at last for murdered Honduran environmental activist.
Get the Daily Brief by email.
While Western governments and institutions have sounded the alarm on the unfolding human rights and humanitarian crisis in #Ethiopia‘s province #Tigray, the African Union’s silence and inaction have been troubling, writes @CarineNantulya @BDliveSA https://t.co/aIkNELQD2T pic.twitter.com/6xesyjJSfV
— Birgit Schwarz (@BirgitMSchwarz) July 6, 2021
Insurgent forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray province seem to be mobilising for new conflict despite the government’s unilateral declaration of a ceasefire. With its headquarters in the country’s capital Addis Ababa, the African Union should have been at the forefront of efforts to condemn and curb the mounting abuses. Its silence and inaction are troubling. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced by the conflict have little or no access to food.
“I used to be self-reliant, plenty of food & livestock. Overnight we lost it all. I had to escape with just my baby on my back,” says Saba from northwest #Tigray
.@WFP has resumed operations but urgently needs road & air access to help millions, like Saba, displaced by conflict pic.twitter.com/9yVd0s1xES
— WFP_Ethiopia (@WFP_Ethiopia) July 5, 2021
Should we be celebrating the ceasefire or fearing the future in #Tigray? 🇪🇹#Mekele may have been taken back by the regional rebel forces, but what must now be done to avoid a catastrophic famine?#F24Debate: join us at 7:10pm CET 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HLiAryLtS7
— The Debate – France 24 (@F24Debate) July 5, 2021
“The crisis in #Tigray #Ethiopia is the ultimate test of African leadership and the African Union’s Pan-African ideals, one the AU is so far failing.” – @CarineNantulya @hrw in @BDliveSAhttps://t.co/rgYdx96eyJ pic.twitter.com/yfim3XaqBT
— Ida Sawyer (@ida_sawyer) July 5, 2021
Be the first to comment