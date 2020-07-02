HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Free Press Violence COVID-19 Shutdown Bill Speech Abiy Jail Ogaden Laws, Abuse Reform Ogaden Migrants Reform Government, House, Human Rights Watch(HRW) — Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility in Yemen face serious health risks in pandemic; donor conference on Syria fails to make push on education; atrocities by Sahel security forces fueling recruitment by armed Islamists; controversial arrest of former air force pilot in Djibouti; when will sports stop policing femininity?; and the striking parallels between the African and African-American struggles for equality and justice.

 

Previous articleHRW: World Report 2020 – Rights Trends in Ethiopia

IOM Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants

English Admin - 0
IOM Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants Addis Ababa (relief web) – Thousands of irregular and undocumented migrants in Lebanon have lost their...
Read more

Ethiopia: Rape, extrajudicial executions, homes set alight in security operations in Amhara and Oromia

Human Rights Admin - 0
Ethiopia: Rape, extrajudicial executions, homes set alight in security operations in Amhara and Oromia Download full document (Amnesty International) -- Ethiopian security forces committed horrendous human...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 6
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

“Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu”

Admin - 0
"Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" "Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" jedha Oromoon. Hanga Oromoo tuffatan qaroo isaa keessaa dhabamsiisan. Yaalin ajjeechaa hardhaa miti HaaCaaluu irratti...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

Admin - 0
Breaking News - Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa) Woliif Qoodaa Diraamaa kana Fashaleessaa Namoota 5, dhiira 4 fi dubartii takka kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa bifa basaasatiin hojjachaa turanii...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
View Post
Human Rights

HRW: World Report 2020 – Rights Trends in Ethiopia

Admin - 0
HRW: World Report 2020 - Rights Trends in Ethiopia Freedom of Expression and Association Arbitrary Detention, Impunity for Past Abuses Conflict-Related Internal Displacement Key...
View Post
English

Petition to restore internet in Ethiopia

Admin - 1
Petition to restore internet in Ethiopia Stop Government Killing in Ethiopia by Restoring Internet Ethiopia is under a country wide blackout. Just over 24 hours ago, the...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Garbummaa fi Boo’icha itti Xumura Gochuu Qabana!

Admin - 1
Garbummaa fi Boo’icha itti Xumura Gochuu Qabana! Damee Boruu:06/30/2020 Ajjechaan Haacaluu Xumuraa Fincila Garbummaa tahuu akka qabuu waan wal nama gaafachiisu miti. Hacaaluun jiraan isaa Wayyaanee...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 6
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
View Post
MORE STORIES
HRW

HRW: World Report 2020 – Rights Trends in Ethiopia

Admin - 0