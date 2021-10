We invite you all to Irreecha in Washington DC, the capital city of USA. Let us come from every corner of USA and Canada to get together like our people are doing at Malkaa Arsadee, Bishooftuu. Irreechaa became the symbol of Oromo unity and Oromo National Holiday.

See you all on October 3 at Washington DC, Irreechaa!

We meet first at 10 AM

Place: 17 and I, NW, Washington DC

If you zoom in Vietnam Veteran Memorial: