Marii Araaraa WBOn Cibraa Soddom Booroo Hawaasa Oromoo fi Somali Waliin Gaggeesseen Milkii Argate
Oduu hatataama Naannoo Oromiyaa magaalaa Finfinnee irraa Ammaa nu gahee, September
Marii Araaraa WBOn Cibraa Soddom Booroo Hawaasa Oromoo fi Somali Waliin Gaggeesseen Milkii Argate
Oduu hatataama Naannoo Oromiyaa magaalaa Finfinnee irraa Ammaa nu gahee, September
Copyright © 2021 | Ayyaantuu News
Bravo WBO! Your approach to resolving disagreements between our communities in such an amicable and respectful manner is a testament to the bright future for both our peoples, once we are free of the REPRESSIVE Nafxagna Amhara settler state and its operatives!
This is the BEGINNING of NEW & PEACEFUL relationships being formed at our own initiative; the rejection of Nafxagna Amhara Settler State instigated ARTIFICIAL conflict between TWO blood brothers, and the refocusing of our energies on PRODUCTIVE endeavors, rather than wasting it on useless and harmful bickering between the Somali and the Oromo communities!