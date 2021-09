ODUU Hatattama WBO Magalaa shaambuu qabate Salaleti namoni nagya 300 ol buqafaman



After facing a string of military defeats, the Abiy regime has resorted to punishing the people of Salale. Security forces have evicted over 300 farmers and burned over 100 homes in the Salale area. #Ethiopia #OromoLiberationArmy

