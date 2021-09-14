OMN_ Oduu Ijoo (Fulb 14, 2021)
“We are separated from our families.” Mestawet Dubale is among 36,000 displaced people we recently supported in Desse town with household, hygiene & shelter items.
She shared with us her story & how the items are helping her to meet her immediate needs. pic.twitter.com/AgbqLQrhdb
— ICRC Ethiopia (@ICRCEthiopia) September 14, 2021
#StopManmadeFamine in #Tigray #Oromia of Ethiopia:
Since z start of war in West & South Oromia 2018 & Nov. 2020 in Tigray, famine is expanding at alarming rate > 200 people died in Tigray, several affected in Oromia, Wallaga, Guji, only in West Arsi, >500000 people affected @UN
— Odaa Oromoo (@OdaaOromoo) September 14, 2021
