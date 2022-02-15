Politics as an art of Mischief: By Faisal Roble The extremist centrist media mainly, based in Addis Ababa, has been crazed to report that those who wanted to “overthrow Mustafa Omar” are pro-OLA and Oromo multi-national federalist forces.

This crazy media, run by ignorant chauvenists who are wielding Amhara privilege (power position into which they are born), are paid and pampered by the Somali Regional government. The long term prospect of this paradigm of political game is dangerous to all.

Whereas Mustafe believes that politics is the art of treacherous game and for resourceful Machivellians, the regions’ people hope that politics is a public space to resolve and mediate societal contradictions.

If Mustafe beleives to play one power against another, in this case Amhara versus Oromo and Somali on one side to stay in power, one can bet conflicts in the easter regions will expand.

Mustafe, otherwise a young articulate, has fallen into a trap whose debate predates him. In the last 60 years the true debate in Ethiopia has been between centrists and federalists. The centrists, not able to stand on strong grounds, always lean on a Trojan horse from the South or the East. In the 1990s, it was Mahmoud Gas of Afar.

Today, it is our own Mustafe who is the darling of Amhara chauvenists. He is idolized in their various media and often equated to Menilik, Haile Selassie, or Mengistu due to his staunch advocay for centralized system of governance.

On the other hand, his beleives are not in sink with what Somalis beleive – multinational federalism at minimum.

In such a dichotomy, will he be honored in history books taught in Gonder more and less in those for Somali children? Will he soon become a negligible albeit negative footnote in his people’s history? Time will tell.

Mustafe has adopted a dangerous play book that could blow fire in the eastern zones of Oromia and Somali region.

Whether this is a plan sactioned by PM Abiy remains to be seen. So far, the federal government has fallen for the Addis-based media and its senseless probaganda basking in Amhara privilege. And that is a recipe for disaster.

Before it is too late, Somalis need their own reconciliation commission. Mass protest is going on now in Awbare district after Mustafe Omar’s militia intentionally killed 2 youths at the center of the town. Mudaaharaad baaxad leh ayaa kasocda degmada Awbare kadib 3 wiil oo ciidamada Cagjar ulakac dileen.