Russian Embassy in Nairobi Responds to Ukraine Crisis

Further, the embassy indicated that the acts being displayed all over social media are not a reflection of Ukrainian nationals.

“Deeply concerned and disturbed by the cruel and racist treatment of Africans by the Ukrainian authorities. We are sure, that this does not reflect the sentiment of the Ukrainian people,” the Embassy stated.

The response from Russia’s Embassy in Kenya came after the African Union condemned incidents of racial discrimination against Africans.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat stated that they were “particularly disturbed” with reports that some African residents in Ukraine have been turned away at borders.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach of international law.

“In this regard, the Chairpersons urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity,” a joint statement from AU Chairperson and the Chairman of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall read in part.

On Monday, February 28, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Martin Kimani also opposed discrimination against humanitarian responses as he highlighted the dangers of prejudice against Africans and black people.

Amb Kimani noted that the crisis in Ukraine should not result in discrimination and acts of racism as widely reported by the media.