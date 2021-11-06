Security Alert: Commercial Air Availability from Addis Ababa
(Et.usembassy)—The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise U.S. citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible.
U.S. citizens wishing to depart Ethiopia, currently have multiple options via commercial flights from Bole International Airport. If you have difficulty securing a flight or need financial assistance to return to the United States, please contact AddisACS@state.gov for guidance.
Following please find contact information for airlines operating from Bole International Airport:
Ethiopian Airlines
Website: www.ethiopianairlines.com
Telephone: 251 116179900
Air Djibouti
Website: www.air-djibouti.com
Telephone: 251 116160633 251 115540094
Badr Airlines
Telephone: 2519 11600705
Website: www.badrairlines.com
EgyptAir
Website: www.egyptair.com
Telephone:251 111564494
Email: AddisAbaba_CC@egyptair.com
Emirates
Website: www.ethiopianairlines.com
Telephone: 251 115181818
Flydubai
Website: www.Flydubai.com
Telephone: 251 116670157/54
Gulf Air
Website: www.gulfair.com
Telephone: 251 115505979/33
Jazeera Airways
Website: www.jazeeraairways.com
Kenya Airways
Website: www.Kenya-airways.com
Telephone: 251 115525546
Qatar Airways
Website: www.qatarairways.com
Telephone: 251 115544638
Saudia
Website: www.saudia.com
Telephone: 0115512637/93
Turkish Airlines
Website: www.turkishairlines.com
Telephone: 251 116627781/82
Email: addsales@thy.com
If you are a U.S. citizen, or if you have a U.S. citizen family member, in Ethiopia please contact us immediately at AddisACS@state.gov with the following information so we can maintain updated records and make contact if needed:
- U.S. citizen’s full name and date of birth.
- The U.S. citizen’s U.S. passport number, if known.
- The U.S. citizen’s last known location and contact information
Please also refer to our Travel Advisory issued on November 3, 2021 which recommends that U.S. citizens do not travel to Ethiopia.
Assistance:
- U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
+251-111-306-000
+251-111-306-911 or 011-130-6000 (after hours)
AddisACS@state.gov
https://et.usembassy.gov
- State Department – Consular Affairs: 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
Be the first to comment