Security Council Open Session on Ethiopia and Tigray War – Oct 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

UN Agenda is to Support the Ethiopian People – UN chief at Security Council Stakeout (6 Oct 2021)

France on Ethiopia – Security Council Media Stakeout (6 October 2021) | United Nations

Ireland on Ethiopia – Security Council Media Stakeout (6 October 2021) | United Nations

Ethiopia (Tigray, Amhara & Afar): Humanitarian Catastrophe – UN chief at Security Council

Norway on Ethiopia – Security Council Media Stakeout (6 October 2021) | United Nations

USA on Ethiopia – Security Council Media Stakeout (6 October 2021) | United Nations

Kenya on Small Arms & Light Weapons – Security Council Media Stakeout (6 October 2021)

Recorded Full #UN Security Council Open Session on #Ethiopia #Tigray – Oct 6, 2021

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.