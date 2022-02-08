Some Amharas battle for Land grab in Oromia. They provoked violence and Crisis. continue in Oromia

Some Amharas battle for Land grab in Oromia. They provoked violence and Crisis allover Ethiopia/Oromia. Especially people who are holding another countries citizenship.
” ፀበል ፈለቀ” እና “ታቦት ወረደ” በሚል ድብቅ ሴራና ተንኮል ሕዝባችንን በሃይማኖት ስም በማታለልና በማስፈራራት የሚደረገውን የመሬት ወረራና ነጠቃ አጥብቄ እቃወማለሁ!
Ummata oromoo Wallaggaa baha irrtti sirrni Fashisti Nafxanya Abiy Ahmed gocha suukaneessa Gageessu itti fufee jira. Abiy Ahmed uummata nagaatin ABO OLA Shaneedha jechun gubaraan Diron lafaan ammo humana finxaaleeyi naannoo Amahara irraa daangaa cu’u gocha kana rawataa jira pic.twitter.com/qGQrENefZI
— The Oromia Daily Post (@theoromiadailyp) February 8, 2022
ዘንድሮ የማንሰማው የለም!
“ማጅራቴን ሲመቱኝ ሰደፉ ተሰበረ: ሰደፉ ሲሰበርበት ከዚያ በመጥረቢያ ዛቢያ መታኝ..ሞትኩበት..በመጨረሻ ብድግ ሲል በገዛ ቆንጨራዬ በጎራዴ ነው ያረዱኝ….መጨረሻ ላይ ሞትኩኝ: ሲሞት ጥለውኝ ሄዱ::”
— ₐbbₐₐ Bₒₒᵣₐₐ (@AbaaBoraa) February 8, 2022
We thank @RepMalinowski for introducing H.R.6600 and once again including language that mandates @POTUS Admin to determine if @PMEthiopia forces committed genocide in Tigray. PM Abiy thought this issue was dead. It is not dead & those that commit genocide will be held accountable https://t.co/LGvhs6uSC9
— Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. (@batten_von) February 8, 2022
Be the first to comment