Some Comments on Twitter, September 14, 2021

#WBO_FORCE pic.twitter.com/gPu53unRfS
— Jaal wabii (@JWabii) September 14, 2021
Tigrayans should not get distracted by things with ZERO effect on US policy. You are winning: S.Res.97 passed, @POTUS responded with sanctions, more sanctions & AGOA on the table, negotiation between @PMEthiopia & TPLF & accountable for atrocities are now official US policy. pic.twitter.com/1YxAfaUXXY
— Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. (@batten_von) September 14, 2021
Tigrayans should not be alarmed by @RepKarenBass meeting with pro-Abiy supporters. Like all members of Congress, Rep Bass has a duty to listen to her constituents’ issues. She is a seasoned legislator & makes policy decisions based on evidence & persuasive arguments. Not rhetoric pic.twitter.com/1mTTUEPFdC
— Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. (@batten_von) September 14, 2021
I felt pain to seen @RepKarenBass, a truly champion for African will sit & allow this bigot to call the people of Tigray who are facing Genocide as we speak be called “some traitor from the same region”. @RepKarenBass we have no words to describe to see you stand w/such folks https://t.co/M8xZ1yAmRN
— Seenaa Jimjimo (@SeenaaJimjimo) September 14, 2021
Catching up with my interview for DW about inflation, which is exacerbated by the war footing economy & lack of recognition from the gov’t.
Plus, US’ threat to delist Ethiopia from the AGOA privileges & its impact on women employees of textile industry. https://t.co/mwGbGoxsvG pic.twitter.com/taKhL9qqVx
— Tsedale Lemma (@TsedaleLemma) September 14, 2021
Alert!Abiy Ahmed currently deploying notorious Ahmara Millitia in Benishagul Gumuz,Metekel Zone;we recall A.Millitia committed ethnic cleaning in Tigray.Metekel has diverse ethnic groups Oromo, Sinasha, Gumuz, Amhara etc.There is a fear of atrocities in Metekel.@SecBlinken @hrw
— Odaa Oromoo (@OdaaOromoo) September 14, 2021
