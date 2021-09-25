Structural Inequality (SI) and Underdevelopment of Public Health Conditions: The Experiences of Oromo People in Ethiopia

Colonial conquests are always followed by controlling the colonized people’s affairs. If political rights are respected, the group can develop its own social, economic, and cultural capacity. As I mentioned above, political rights are one of the rights the UN covenants have recognized (see ICESCR). Political rights include voting rights and the right to the development of institutions and leadership. The Oromo people have been denied those fundamental rights necessary to protect their inherent dignity, advance their safety, and widen their choices in life. Why are the Oromo people denied voting rights and the development of leadership? What is the significance of violating voting rights and developing leadership? To answer those questions in the next section, I dive into the issues and closely explore the importance of voting rights and leadership development.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (see UDHR) in Article 21 states, “Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his/her country, directly or through freely chosen representatives. Everyone has the right of equal access to public service in his country”. Although Ethiopia has ratified this international covenant, it has never implemented it. Voting rights enable people to form a democratic government, where people exercise their rights directly and indirectly through a system of representation. It helps people influence agenda-setting and policy-making. The Oromo people have never been represented in the Ethiopian government. In sham elections, the government picks Abyssinian individuals who settled in Oromia or Oromo individuals forced to collaborate and help them implement their policies. Their policies primarily developed to protect the interests of the Abyssinian elites and maintain SI. Those handpicked individuals work against the Oromo interests. Instead of working to widen the choice of Oromo people, they work to control and exploit them. Oromo individuals who try to advance fair distribution of power[14] and resources are either condemned and labeled as ጠባብ -Tebabi- narrow or criminalized and killed or imprisoned.

The founding father of social medicine, Rudolph Virchow, practiced medicine, researched the cause of the typhus epidemic in Upper Silesia – a region predominantly Polish but ruled by Germans. Later on, he became a politician. Based on his experiences, he eloquently elaborated on the relationships between politics and health when he said, “medicine is a social science, and politics is nothing else but medicine on a large scale.” He pointed out what the role of medicine should look like when he said, “Medicine, as a social science, as the science of human beings, has the obligation to point out problems and to attempt their theoretical solutions; the politicians, the practical anthropologist, must find their means for their actual solution.” Furthermore, when he said, “the physicians are the natural attorneys of the poor, and social problems fall to a large extent within their jurisdiction,” he provided theoretical reasons for the contemporary public health practitioners and researchers of the need to go beyond biomedical care and advocate social reform and address the social conditions of the marginalized and the poor (Taylor and Rieger, 1985). Unfortunately, the Ethiopian government has denied the Oromo people the ability to develop their institutions and leaderships (Bulcha, 2006; Dugassa, 2012a), which has prevented them from fostering healing and making politics “a social medicine.”

The right of the Oromo people to freely vote, elect and develop their leaderships has been violated. The Oromo people are openly discriminated against, preventing them from working as civil servants. Those few who reached the high civil servant positions were also told to implement the discriminatory social policies in Oromia. For example, in the 1940s, when the Ethiopian authorities noted that Emanuel Abraham, an Oromo man, and a school director, had enrolled a few Oromo students in school, they accused him of giving more opportunities for Oromos. Those authorities brought the matter to King Haile Selassie, who accused him of the same thing. However, the data collected showed about 64 percent of the students were Amaras, and about 12 percent were Oromo nationals (Abrah, 1995). In another case, in the 1950s, General Taddesse Biru, an Oromo general who was in charge of adult education, was openly told not to make an effort to educate the Oromo people. The Ethiopian prime minister of the time justified that, saying, “the educated Oromo would overwhelm our political power” (Hassen,1993). Violating voting rights and leadership development has contributed to educational underachievement and hindered developing problem-solving skills. Knowledge is instrumental in building capacity and managing changes (Cummings and Worley, (2001). Education is one of the social determinants of health. The Ethiopian government has impeded the development of this essential determinant of health in Oromia.

Let me briefly illustrate how, in the absence of Oromo leadership, the Ethiopian government managed the 1972-75 famine. In 1972-75, Oromos in Wallo province were affected by famine. When people realized that they had no food to survive, able-bodied people decided to leave the area and migrate to fertile regions. When king Haile Selassie was informed about the famine and internal displacement of people, instead of providing them food, he ordered his military to stop their movement. The intention of the king to stop the mobility of people was to keep information from reaching others[15] and protect his image locally and globally. As a result, a quarter of a million people died (Dugassa,2006).

The military government that followed the Haile Selassie regime was no better. From 1975 to 1991, the regime adopted communist ideology and did- to Oromos- what the U.S.S.R had done to control Ukrainian nationalism. The government focused on intensifying the cultural assimilation of the Oromo people, controlling and caused mass starvation[16] (Kaplan,2003). Collective farming, villagization[17], and resettlement programs[18] massively displaced the Oromo people. As a result, Oromos lost their cattle and all their fixed properties. In addition, the government conscripted young Oromo men to the war front. Millions died there, and millions who were wounded returned home with no compensation. Most of the returned militias were HIV positive and unwittingly spread the infection to the countryside. Those acts were designed to assimilate, control and exploit the Oromo people and consolidate the state structure (Dugassa, 2008).

Public health policies should be evidence-based; however, decision-making remains political and ideological. Developing evidence-based public health policies is unthinkable without having reliable data (Hunter, 2016). Ethiopian government policymakers never considered the needs of the Oromo people (Dugassa,2018a). The Oromo people are not seen as stakeholders, and social problems that are more prevalent and severe in Oromia are left unsolved.

Let me bring two examples of neglect and provide evidence of Kaplan’s words (2003.pp4) when he said, “although the Oromos are the most numerous of Ethiopia’s peoples, they have never really mattered.” First, in the Rift Valley region of Oromia, the soil and water contain high fluoride levels, and fluorosis is endemic. The people who settled in that area adopted a nomadic lifestyle. During dry seasons they move away from the site, and during the rainy season, they go back. Also, they restrict pregnant women and young children from staying in that area. Before a scientific understanding of the causes of the problem, they have developed preventive strategies. From 1950 to the 1960s, the Ethiopian government handed this land to a Dutch company to manufacture sugar. The Oromo people were forced to permanently settle in the area where the fluoride level is high. When the Dutch children born in the area developed brown teeth, they investigated the cause and reported that it was due to high fluoride levels in the water. When the Ethiopian government and the Dutch company understood the risks of high fluoride, they filtered water for the Dutch families and Abyssinian office workers. For the rest of the population, they did not provide clean water or even inform them of the risks. In 1974, when the military government took power, they revealed the cause of this endemic problem (Dugassa,2016a).

Fluorine is a very reactive element. It easily dissolves in water and forms hydrofluoric acid. Fluoride crosses the blood-brain barrier and enters the brain. It is freely attached to calcium and accumulates in tooth enamel, bones, and brains. Accumulated fluoride causes disturbances in bone, cartilage homeostatic, enamel, and brain development. People dependent on water high in fluoride eventually develop fluorosis- a condition that alters cartilage and bone structure. They get physically disabled at the age of fifty years and lose their mobility.

High fluoride intake decreases fertility and suppresses the immune system development. Fluoride accumulates in the pineal gland, also known as the “mind’s eye,” and affects children’s cognitive development and learnability (Dugassa,2016a). The accumulated effects of losing the land and the relocation of Oromo people to high fluoride areas have been devastating. In a region where population growth doubles every two and half decades, the Karayu and Jilee clans’ population has significantly declined (Dugassa,2016a). The Ethiopian government has not addressed this critical endemic public health problem.

The second case of apparent neglect is housing. Housing is one of the major determinants of health. Houses are essential to a) protect people from extreme heat and cold; b) protect people from human and animal intruders; c) minimize unnecessary heat losses from the body; c) prevent chemical and biological pollutants; d) regulate daylight; e) prevent direct sunlight exposure and the risk of UV radiation; f) provide adequate illumination and light when needed; g) protect people from excess noises; h) create sufficient space for exercise and for children to play; i) create necessary sanitary conditions; j) prevent risks of infectious and chronic diseases and j) maintain privacy. Adequate housing is one of the essentials needed to enhance population health.

In Oromia, most of the houses were built the way they had been for centuries. The importance of designing homes to reduce injuries, control biological and chemical pollutants and reduce noise has received long-standing attention (Krieger and Higgins,2002). This vital knowledge informed autonomous societies to make continuous efforts and guarantee incremental changes in building design and materials used in the construction. However, in Oromia, houses are mainly built from wood, grass, and soil. When the populations were small, people settled in the dispersed areas. At that time, nature controlled the biological and chemical contaminants and minimized the impacts of unsanitary conditions. However, when the density of the population is practically tripled or quadrupled, managing unsanitary conditions goes beyond the capacity of nature. Building healthy housing and neighborhoods usually necessitate state interventions.

Primary prevention methods to respiratory and food-water borne diseases are good hygiene: reasonable housing, good drainage, clean water supply, and streets. Damp houses provide favorable conditions for respiratory viruses, molds, and other pathogenic microorganisms responsible for respiratory and other diseases (Krieger and Higgins,2002). During rainy seasons, the materials used to build houses absorb water. High humidity in high temperate zones creates favorable conditions for the growth and development of microorganisms. Those microorganisms decompose wood, grasses, and organic materials in the soil and produce hazardous chemicals. During the dry seasons, those building materials quickly catch fire and put the whole community at risk. The Ethiopian government has made no effort to improve the ways houses are built and maintained. Instead of improving the design and building of energy-efficient homes, providing better sanitary conditions such as enhancing clean water supply, drainage, sewage, fresh food storage, and other key health indicators, the government has acted indifferently.