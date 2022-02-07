TDF continues Afar operation and sizable engagements in Oromia

February 7, 2022

TDF continues Afar operation and sizable engagements in Oromia


Afar region – Fano Lalibela -Somali region Somalia

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.