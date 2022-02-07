TDF continues Afar operation and sizable engagements in Oromia February 7, 2022 TDF continues Afar operation and sizable engagements in Oromia Afar region – Fano Lalibela -Somali region Somalia Related Related Posts TDF victory's in Afar and OLA continues to growTDF victory's in Afar and OLA continues to grow TDF in Control of North Afar… Tigray: Operation Alula continues Operation Sunrise continues in full forceOperation Sunrise continues in full force News August 15: Afar Djibouti | PM Abiy Ahmad…
Be the first to comment