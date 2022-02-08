TDF operation towards Semera and FANO February 8, 2022 TDF operation towards Semera and FANO Tigray backed lawyers file case against Eth govt – Pamphlets distributed in Wellega – OLF – Drought Related Related Posts Battlefield Ethiopia- New TDF operation launchedBattlefield Ethiopia- New TDF operation launched Maal jetteree gaafa achi geessu Akkamumaan daggatteree waadaa galtee… Battlefield Ethiopia- TDF drive towards Addis AbabaBattlefield Ethiopia- TDF drive towards Addis Ababa US removes Ethiopia from AGOA - Ethiopia announces… TDF continues Afar operation and sizable engagements in OromiaTDF continues Afar operation and sizable engagements in Oromia Afar region - Fano Lalibela -Somali…
Be the first to comment