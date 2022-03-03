The Gambella Liberation Front’s Army is undergoing military training

March 3, 2022

The different ethnic groups that were under the colonialism of Ethiopia today got an important opportunity.

የነጻነት ትግሉ አጋር የሆነው የጋምባላ ነጻ አውጪ ግንባር ሲያሰለጥናቸው የነበሩ የሰራዊቱ አባላት በዛሬው እለት አስመርቋል።
ተመራቂዎች እንኳን ደስ አላችሁ።
ታላቁ የጋምቤላ ህዝብ እንኳን ደስ አለህ።



