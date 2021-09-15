The Govt of Bahirdar runs the country and continues collecting taxes from regional states

September 15, 2021

Via Temesgen Mengesha Dabsu

If you think about the current government of Bahirdar you are wrong. Get it, pass it on the message that came out and told Tamagn, “The fate of the country has fallen in our hands”. “I have seen what is on top today’s paper”. It was. So, according to the many truths they spoke and on the ground, the Bahirdar government is the current government of Ethiopia. Even recently, the federal government declares the federal police, the palace, the security, the economy, the federal police, Gumuruk, the palace. The government of Bahirdar is fully controlling. The regional tax is being banned for this government.

Note that no one hates understanding the people of Amhara. Even today, there is no one who knows how to help our parents, who were starved yesterday. This is the one who gave birth to forests, cassava and water in the village. Therefore, no one knows how to help Amhara people more than us. The current government of Bahir Dar is a government that is working on the politics of the country. This group is responsible for the current government buying weapons and organizing weapons.

What did more than 1 Oromos who went to Bahir Dar to stay in power yesterday? Nothing. What did 45,000 Wollo Oromo’s in three days when their village was burnt and thrown into the field??? Nothing.

የባህርዳሩ መንግሥት ግብር መብላቱን ቀጥሏል

የወቅቱን የባህርዳርን መንግሥት የክልል መንግሥት አድርጋችሁ ካስባችሁ ተሳስታችኋል:: አገኝው ተሻገር በቅርቡ ሾልኮ በወጣው እና ለታማኝ በተናገሩት መልእክት, “በታርክ አጋጣሚ ሆኖ የሀገሪቱ እጣ ፋንታ በእኛ እጅ ወድቃለች ነው ያሉት”:: ቧያለው “ከላይ ያለውን አትመልከቱ እሱ እንደ ወረፋ ነው ” ያለው የዛሬ አንድ አመት ነበር:: ስለዚህ እነርሱ ከተናገሩት እና መሬት ላይ ካለው ብዙ እውነታወች አንፃር የባህርዳሩ መንግሥት የወቅቱ የሀገሪቱ መንግሥት ነው:: በቅርብ እንኳን የፌደራል መንግሥት ክተት ከማወጅ በፍት ክተት ያወጅው የባህርዳሩ መንግሥት ነው:: መከላከያውን, ደህንነቱን, ኢኮኖሚውን, የፍደራል ፖሊስን, ጉሙሩክን, ቤተመንግሥትን ሙሉ በሙሉ ተቆጣጣሮ ያለው የባህርዳሩ መንግሥት ነው::ክየክልሉ ግብር እየጎረፍለት ያለውም ለዚው መንግሥት ነው:: በአሁኑ ወቅት ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ በየትኛውም ስፍራ በየትኛውም የስልጣን እርከን ላይ ለመቆየት የባህርዳር መንግሥትን approval ማግኝት አለብህ::

ልብ በሉ የአማራን ህዝብ መረዳት የሚጠላ ማንም የለም:: እንኳንስ ዛሬ ትላንትና ወላጆቻችን በረሃብ ለተጠቁት ለክልል ነዋርዎች ጫካ መንጠረው, ጎጆ ቀልስው, እህል እና ወሃ ስጥተው ነው በመንደር ምስረታ እና በስፍራ ያደረጅት:: ስለዚህ የአማራን ወገኖቻችንን መርዳት ከእኛ በላይ የሚያውቅ የለም:: ይህ የአሁኑ የባህርዳር መንግስት በሀገሪቱ ላይ ፖሎቲካው አሻጥር እየስራ ያለ መንግሥት ነው:: የጦር መሳርያ እየገዛና ጦር እያደራጅ ያለ መንግሥት እንጅ ለተቸገረ ህዝብ ምንም እየፍየደ ያለ መንግሥት አይደለም:: ይህ ቡድን ሀገሪቷ አሁን ላለችበት ውጥንቅጥ ዋነኛ ተጠያቂ ነው:: ጃዋር ይታስር ብሎ 17 ጊዜ ጥያቄ ያቀረበው ይህ ቡድን ነው:: ኦነግ መፍረስ አለበት ብሎ የወስነው ይህ ቡድን ነው:: በትግራይ ላይ ጦርነት እንድታወጅና tplf መደመስስ አለባት ያለው ይህ ቡድን ነው::

ዛሬ ስልጣን ላይ ለመቆየት ብለው ባህርዳር እየሄዱ እግር የሚስሙት; ትላንትና ከ 1 ሚሊዮን በላይ ኦሮሞ ከሶማሌ ስፍናቀል ምን አደረጉ??? ምንም:: በቅርብ በአብይ አህመድ ዘመን ከ150,000 በላይ ኦሮሞዎች ከቤንሻጉል ጉሙዝ ሲፍናቀሉ ምን አደረጉ??? ምንም:: በአማራ ክልል በሶስት ቀን ውስጥ 45,000 የወሎ ኦሮሞወች , መንደራቸው ተቃጥሎ ንብረታቸው ተዘርፍው ሜዳ ላይ ሲጣሉ ምን አደረጉ??? ምንም::

ይህንን ሁሉ እግዚአብሔርም ህዝብም ያያል::

ቄስ ተመስገን