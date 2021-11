The Oromia Liberation Army has taken over the cities of Horeh.



A report from Addis: Kaliti prison, where Jewar & Bekele Gerba are imprisoned, encircled by Eritrean security force.

Mass arrest of Oromo and Somali youth. Detainees – including doctors – have been taken to unknown prisons — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) November 4, 2021