Tigray is a part of Ethiopia, We will go to Mekele whenever we want-Abeabaw Tadesse.

“TPLF Confederation ykn hiree murteeffannaa uummata Tigraay mirkaneessuuf qabsaa’ee,yeroo keessa yaada jijjiiruun,Shanee faana waliigaltee uume.waliigaltee kanaanis Ethiopia diiguuf gara Finfinneetti imale. Keessumaa bakkuma hidhaa jirru kanatti,utuu Shaneen Finfinnee gale,maal akka nurra ga’u yaadi?
Lolli kun akka xumuramuuf,TDF guutumaa guututti,hidhannoo hiikkachuu qaba.
Faannoon garuu hidhannoo hiikkachuuf,haalli aanja’uu,TPLF fi WB0’n bittinneeffamuu qabu.hiikkachiisuu keessattis Faannoon RIB faana qooda fudhachuu qaba.
Xiyyeeffannoo fi qabsoon Shanee,ajjeechaa saba irratti hundaa’e raawwachuudha. Kanaaf Shanee barbadeessuu irratti,Faannoon RIB faana qooda ni bahaata. Oromiyaa keessatti Shaneen Amaara ajjeesaa fi buqqisaa jira. Faannoo hidhatee Oromoo ajjeesaa jiru hin jiru. Yoo jiraates shanee faana wal qixa madaaluu hin qabnu.
Duguuggaa sanyii fi Tokummaa biyyaa tiksuuf,Faannoon Shanee fi humna kamuu loluuf qophiidha.sababa kanaaf,Baaldaraas Faannoo faana hojjata.” jedha.
#IskindirNaggaa Media Balageru faana,Interview kutaa 1ffaa har’a taasise irratti dubbateera.
Tigray is a part of Ethiopia, we will go to Mekele whenever we want.
We will not just watch it when the country is demolishing. We will work to create an effort to make the defense force that is not comfortable for those who want to destroy Ethiopia and force them to think about it many times before their uprising. Ethnic politics has embraced the current problem. From now on, the defense won’t be a place for racists. Any nation with military skills. It will be an institution where Ethiopians who are members are equal.
The military should not be a political interest to protect the country but to protect the country. In the 21st century, there should be a political interest that will succeed by bringing peace to the people. Now the country is concerned with big issues, the racist of the village will be in different ways. The scary general who is listening to what is happening in TPLF’s village today. From what Abeabaw Tadesse said.
Miracle: TDF has announced thousands of new prisoners that were captured by the military forces of Abiy, Eritrea, Amhara, Oromo, Dhabub and Canfar in the last months.
