Turtii Jaal Marroo Dirribaa wajjiin godhame BBC Afaan Oromoo irratti

Residents of Abuna Gindabarat district condemned ABO Shane’s bad act.

In West Shoa zone, residents of Abuna Gindabarat district protesting against ABO Shane’s bad act. In the district the actions of killing the lives of innocent people, burning the products, destroying the schools and resources of community service institutions and the construction of the bridge project of Laga Urga’a the members of ABO Shane G They have shown their strength over the generation.

Residents of the district have been patiently demonstrated, they have condemned the bad act done in the name of Oromo struggle.

By this demonstration, Shane is not freedom fighter but a group of thieves; Shane is anti education, Shane is anti development, Shane is the messenger of junta” they said OBN Communication affairs office A Abuna Gindabarat has reported. Etv Afaan Oromoo “A rally “”” Look, kids with passengers, teachers and some government workers. Riding all the police in front and back. Now the number is not more than 300, it seems that they are only mixed from one school, the other. Gindabarat since he was liberated. Cabinets are still in Kachisi and Gojo town.They made the children for demonstration like this to join WB*O.

Tigrinya excluded – Attack on Eritrean refugee camp in Afar – Protest against Oromo Liberation Army



They are not Oromo, they are Amharas who are living in Oromia please get your facts straight!!!