Two explosions heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

November 16, 2021

Two explosions heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

Source: Aljazeera

Uganda: Police release CCTV footage of Kampala bombing

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.