Oduu Sad. 6,2021-WBO fi TPLF Dabalatee Dhaabbileen 9 PP Kuffisuuf waliigalufi Deeggarsa US Gooteef
AL Jazeera Television released information about new coalition announced in Washington DC.
Signing Ceremony Forming the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces – Press Announcement
The signing of the new nine group Ethiopian front in Washington. They promise to defend the current Ethiopian constitution and to change the current government by negotiations or by force pic.twitter.com/PURPTMAQdZ
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) November 5, 2021
