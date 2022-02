ኤርትራ በኦሮሚያ ?ወለጋና ባሌ የማነው?|Ethio Forum



Many of these #OromoPoliticalPrisoners have been declared by the courts “free” but a criminal cartel in #AbiyAhmed’s PP continues detain them indefinitely against the law. It is an egregious violation HRs.#FreeThemAll @hrw @amnesty @EUCouncil @SFRCdems @ChrisCoons @StateDeptSpox pic.twitter.com/g2MGANsGxL

— 𝗢𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗥𝗼𝗼𝘁© (@Sanyiikoo_Oromo) February 13, 2022