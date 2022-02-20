108 Ethiopian nationals rescued from human trafficking ring, 4 arrested

The victims are aged between 13 years to 35 years-old.

(The-star)–Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have rescued 108 Ethiopian nationals from a human trafficking syndicate in Kirigiti, Kiambu county.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the victims were rescued by detectives drawn from the Transnational and Organised Crime Unit on Friday.

Kinoti said the sleuths acted on intelligence reports and traced the location of the victims to a house in Kirigiti area. The victims are aged between 13 years to 35 years-old.

“After securing the area and gaining access, the distraught victims aged between 13 to 35 were found crowded in one room,” he said.

Kinoti added that four people suspected to be connected to the human trafficking syndicate were arrested during the operation.

“During the operation, 42-year old Rosemary Nyambura Ebron, 24-year old Daniel Jamuhuri, Kelvin Wambui aged 24 and 42-year old Hosiman Moche were arrested on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa, that is responsible for trading in human beings.”

“The victims and the suspects are currently being held at different police stations in the city pending necessary legal procedures,” DCI said.

In October last year, police arrested 131 Ethiopian nationals for being in the country illegally at Athi River in Machakos County.

Athi River Subcounty police commander Anderson Njagi said the aliens were flashed out from a rented house where they were found hiding at Sabaki estate within Athi River town suburbs.

“The intelligence-led operations involving Transnational Crime detectives from the DCI headquarters and ourselves led to the arrest of 131 Ethiopians hidden at residential premises within Sabaki estate,” Njagi told the Star.