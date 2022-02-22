Ethiopia’s Abiy Says Government Open to Talks With Tigray Rebels

February 22, 2022

Ethiopia’s Abiy Says Government Open to Talks With Tigray Rebels

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – JUNE 13: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the inauguration of the newly remodeled Meskel Square on June 13, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seeking reelection in the upcoming national and regional parliamentary elections, which could lead to the country’s first democratic transfer of power, after the original date of August 2020 was postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Photographer: Jemal Countess/Getty Images Europe) By Fasika Tadesse | Bloomberg

Ethiopia’s government is open to talks with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front to end a 15-month conflict in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

While the government has yet to negotiate with the TPLF, “this does not rule out the possibility of discussions,” Abiy’s office said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Abiy’s comments come days after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was progress in efforts to end a civil war that’s left thousands of people dead, displaced millions and damaged investor confidence. The African Union and neighboring Kenya have been encouraging both sides to negotiate.

On Monday, Ethiopia’s parliament announced the formation of an 11-member National Dialogue Commission. The panel has been tasked with presenting proposals aimed at ending simmering tensions between the nation’s ethnic and political groups and conflict that has destabilized one of Africa’s most-populous nations.

Once ready, the commission’s proposals will be put to the Ethiopian people, Abiy said.

”ከሕወሓት ጋር እደራደራለሁ” የጠቅላይሚኒስትሩ አስገራሚ የፓርላማ ውሎ |ETHIO FORUM

