PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace Prize recipient) tried to create a parallel example of Oromos and African Americans. He is literally blaming African Americans (Oromos and other nations in Ethiopia) for the injustice they’re facing now. In the second part of the video you see Amharic speaking Addis Ababa “Aradas”, people who dearly abhor Oromos and other nations in Ethiopia are laughing when the psychopath Col. Abiy mocks on the wounds of oppressed people.