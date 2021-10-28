Funeral Service of Late Mr. Fekadu Megersa Gudeta October 28, 2021 Funeral Service of Late Mr. Fekadu Megersa Gudeta Sagantaa Awwaalchaa obbo Fiqaaduu Magarsaa Guddataa Related Related Posts Obbo Fekadu Megersa is Fighting against Lethal Diseases Obbo Fekadu Megersa is Fighting against Lethal Diseases The life of an Oromo figure, who… How I remember Obbo Fekadu Megersa: I always call him only Fekadu.How I remember Obbo Fekadu Megersa: I always call him only Fekadu. Demissie Tulu- Close… Open Letter to Mr. Anthony Blinken, Mr. António Guterres, Mr. Jeffrey Feltman, and the International CommunityOpen Letter to Mr. Anthony Blinken, Mr. António Guterres, Mr. Jeffrey Feltman, and the International…
